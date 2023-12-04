COVID-19 ends Mitch Holthus’ uninterrupted 30-season streak calling Chiefs games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mitch Holthus’ 503-game streak of calling NFL games will come to an end Sunday.

Holthus tweeted shortly before the Kansas City Chiefs’ game Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field that he would miss the game.

He said he tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday morning and couldn’t make the trip, given the five-day quarantine time.

Holthus, whose weekly “Minute with Mitch” airs on KSHB 41, said he “would NEVER put ANYONE in that travel party in jeopardy — especially those who are immune compromised” in explaining his absence from Sunday’s game.

.Okay Kingdom it has been a challenging 60+hours. Early Friday morning I tested positive for Covid. 2023 protocol calls for 5 day quarantine. I appreciate EVERYONE who spent most of the day Friday trying to figure out how I could broadcast this game 2020 studio style & if it was… — Mitch Holthus (@mitchholthus) December 4, 2023

After becoming the “Voice of the Chiefs” to begin the 1994 season, Holthus has never missed a Chiefs game since.

Counting his time calling college games, Holthus said he hasn’t missed a game in 43 seasons, which means “it has been a challenging 60+ hours.”

"I appreciate EVERYONE who spent most of the day Friday trying to figure out how I could broadcast this game 2020 studio style & if it was home game could maybe have had isolated booth. But no way to pull it off on road,” Holthus said via social media.

Holthus didn’t indicate how he was feeling, but concluded by saying, “We will start a new streak next week!”

