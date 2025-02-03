Crescent City ready to roll out trademark hospitality for city's 11th Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — The excitement is palpable in New Orleans as Super Bowl LIX approaches, with the Eagles and Chiefs preparing to clash for the NFL championship.

The Crescent City is ready to roll out its trademark hospitality, welcoming both teams to the city’s iconic streets for what promises to be another unforgettable Super Bowl week.

Jay Cicero, the leader of the committee organizing the event, has been at the helm for seven years, overseeing a team of 1,500 people. He’s no stranger to the enormity of the event.

"The excitement is off the charts," Cicero said. "A lot of it has to do with Kansas City. The three-peat possibility is a really big deal. Of course, they’ve got their hands full with Philly."

This will be New Orleans’ 11th time hosting the Super Bowl, tying it with Miami for the most of any city. Cicero emphasized the importance of celebrating both the game’s legacy and New Orleans’ culture.

"Mardi Gras is bigger than the Super Bowl, but it’s the most important event that moves around the country each year," he explained.

Super Bowl LIX will showcase more than just world-class football. Fans and visitors will enjoy the city's renowned food, music and vibrant culture, all while honoring the event’s rich history in the Big Easy.

The city is using the milestone event to promote its longstanding connection with the Super Bowl, with Cicero noting, "The fact that this is our record-tying 11th Super Bowl has really given us the ability to promote the history of the Super Bowl in New Orleans."

The matchup itself promises to deliver on all fronts. With the Eagles boasting a formidable roster and the Chiefs led by the dynamic duo of head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the stakes are high.

Cicero, ever the fan, joked, "The fact that Philly is such a good team going against the evil geniuses of Reid and Mahomes — not that they're evil — it's gonna be great on the field."

As the teams prepare for what could be a historic game, New Orleans is already buzzing with anticipation. Fans from both sides are flocking to the city to join in the Super Bowl festivities, confident that this matchup will be one for the ages.

