KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers don't have a ton of history to draw upon as they face each other this Sunday.

Chiefs radio analyst Danan Hughes and KSHB 41 Sports’ Mick Shaffer noted this week that the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes haven’t faced the Carolina Panthers much in the current era, but it was a win back in 2020.

Watch Danan's Data in the video player below.