KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will play an AFC West division foe for the second consecutive week Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chiefs radio analyst Danan Hughes and KSHB 41 Sports’ Mick Shaffer unboxed some data this week to find that the Chiefs offense will need to be at their best against a stingy Chargers defense.

Watch the Danan’s Data segment in the video player below.