KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to return to the field Sunday hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at 3:25 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs radio analyst Danan Hughes stopped by the KSHB 41 studios this week to join KSHB 41 sports director Mick Shaffer to discuss key data ahead of the game.

Watch Danan and Mick in the video player below.