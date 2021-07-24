Day 2: Chiefs rookies talk experience in training camp

ST JOSEPH, Mo. — The second day of practice is in the books for Kansas City Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Quarterbacks and rookies reported to camp on Friday and took to the practice fields at the University of Western Missouri on Saturday morning for about 90 minutes of practice.

Offensive lineman Trey Smith, drafted by the team in the sixth round of this year’s NFL draft from the University of Tennessee, was among the players that spoke to the media after practice.

Smith said he’s been talking with fellow offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz for tips on how to prepare for the season.

Smith was joined on the podium by rookie tight end Noah Gray, drafted in the fifth round out of Duke University, and by wide receiver Cornell Powell, the team’s fifth round pick out of Clemson University.