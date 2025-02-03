Demand through the roof for Chiefs-themed bracelets created by young Kansas City entrepreneurs

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan.

A group of spirited young Chiefs fans in south Kansas City, Missouri, have found a creative way to channel their excitement for the upcoming Super Bowl while making a positive impact on their community.

Sixth graders Caroline, Ellie, Brynnly and Kynlee have been busy handcrafting Chiefs-themed bracelets, which have caught the attention of local residents.

KSHB 41's Megan Abundis visited the bright and energetic group to learn more about their initiative.

The middle school-aged Chiefs fans are making a big impact and bracelets ahead of the Super Bowl, proving that the youngest of fans can contribute to the Super Bowl buzz and their community.

The girls, who are avid football enthusiasts, have turned their passion into a flourishing bracelet business.

The project, which began as a small adventure among friends, quickly grew.

"We really need to win; yeah, we really need to win," the group said.

Their bracelets have become a hit, with orders pouring in faster than they can keep up.

"We had to take down the post because we've gotten so many orders," Kynlee said. "It's absolutely crazy how many people have ordered this because at first, it was 5-10 people, and now it's 200 people who want our stuff that we're selling."

Caroline agreed.

"It's just gotten bigger and bigger, where like every bracelet we make there's at least 20 orders," Caroline said, expressing her amazement at their project's growth.

But, it's a project the group is enjoying despite the hard work.

"It's so much fun," Ellie said.

Brynnly echoed that sentiment.

"I love jewelry so much and I love supporting the Kansas City teams," Brynnly said.

The idea isn’t just for fun — it's a way for these young fans to connect with their community.

"I just feel like if I'm supporting the teams, I'm supporting where I'm from and it's just fun to do that," Brynnly said.

At $5 per bracelet, the girls are also planning what to do with their profits.

"That’s a lot of money and it's split through all of us and that means we all get a ton of money." Brynnly said.

After reimbursing their parents for supplies and donating 3% of their earnings to charity, the girls have exciting plans for their profits.

"To get a Chiefs ticket for next season," Ellie and Caroline said.

