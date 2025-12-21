Depleted Chiefs announce inactives for Week 16 battle at Tennessee Titans

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. He also serves as our game-day digital reporter for the Chiefs. Share your story idea with Tod .

Gardner Minshew gets a little help up front with the return of Trey Smith from a three-game absence, but the Chiefs will be playing with a severely depleted team Sunday in Nashville.

Smith, who suffered a sprained ankle during Kansas City’s overtime win against Indianapolis before Thanksgiving, missed the losses against Dallas, Houston and the Los Angeles Chargers.

But he’s active against the Tennessee Titans, two teams that have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Chiefs ruled out cornerback Trent McDuffie (knee), right tackle Jaylon Moore (knee), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (illness) and wide receivers Rashee Rice (concussion) and Tyquan Thornton (concussion) in the lengthy final injury report .

All five are inactive along with running back Dameon Pierce, who was signed to the active roster Saturday after Kansas City released Elijah Mitchell, and guard CJ Hanson.

Chris Oladokun, who was signed to the active roster along with tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick on Saturday, will serve as Minshew’s backup with Patrick Mahomes recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee.

Right tackle Jawaan Taylor (elbow) and linebacker Leo Chenal (shoulder) were placed on injured reserve earlier in the week, creating space on the 53-man roster for the additional signings.

Kansas City’s lengthy Reserve/Injured lists already included Mahomes, offensive linemen Josh Simmons and Wanya Morris, defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott and defensive back Chris Roland-Wallace.

Two players who had been designated to return from IR, but have yet to return to the active roster — tight end Jake Briningstool (hamstring) and safety Nazeeh Johnson (shoulder) — also had previously been ruled out, though their practice window remains open.

The Titans listed linebacker Cedric Gray, safety Erick Hallett II, guards Drew Moss and Garrett Dellinger, defensive tackle Cam Horsley and offensive tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson as inactive .

Gray (concussion) had been ruled out earlier in the week, but five players listed as questionable — cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (Achilles), tight end Gunnar Helm (toe), wide receiver Van Jefferson (back), linebacker Arden Key (illness) and guard Kevin Zeitler (groin) — are all active.

