Despite heat, Chiefs season ticket holders enjoy 1st day of training camp

Chiefs Kingdom showed up in full force for their favorite team at training camp on Tuesday, bringing both spirit and style despite the sweltering temperatures.

Tuesday's practice was open to season ticket holders, who came from near and far.

For Brad Elder, it was a 20-hour car ride.

"Well, I graduated from Missouri Western in '91, so I just enjoy coming here," Elder said. "Love Mahomes and Kelce, and love the team."

Matt Reeb Brad Elder drove 20-hours, from Brownsville, Texas to come to training camp.

Fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their favorite players in St. Joseph.

"I like the closeness of it," said Herb Ewing, a Chiefs fan who drove from Des Moines, Iowa. "The kids get the opportunity to kind of interact with the coaches and players and everything."

The fashion statements were abundant among the dedicated fans.

Landon Haas, a young fan, had 87 shaved on the side of his head for Travis Kelce.

Matt Reeb Landon Haas and his 87 haircut in honor of Travis Kelce.

But this year's most popular accessory wasn't team gear, it was anything that could provide relief from the heat.

"When the wind's not blowing, it makes a big difference," Amy Thompson said about her portable neck fan.

Matt Reeb Amy Thompson brought her neck fan to training camp.

The temperature was already warm by 9 a.m. and continued to rise throughout the morning, though some veteran fans took it in stride.

"It's not the ... hottest one we've been to, at training camp, so I think we're blessed a little bit," Ewing said.

Despite the heat, fan Matthew Badami said it was "worth it."

"Gonna buy some bottles of water and tough it out," Badami said.

Matt Reeb Matthw Badami's wife and six kids joined him at training camp.

The Chiefs were prepared for the conditions, with misting tents, water stations and medical personnel on standby for fans.

For many, training camp is a can't-miss annual tradition. Even after last season's disappointing end, fans are ready to see the strong team they know and love.

"I think we’re gonna come back and win this year," Elder said.

Similarly, Ewing said he feels Chiefs Kingdom is ready to move on and start a new season.

Matt Reeb Herb Ewing is a season ticket holder who lives in Des Moines, Iowa.

"Kinda got that bad taste in your mouth a little bit still," Ewing said.

Nevertheless, Smith said the team will persist.

"The loss that they had for the Super Bowl, it’s nothing," she said. "They’re gonna come back even stronger this year."

Matt Reeb Nichelle Smith has a lucky Travis Kelce necklace she wears for games.

