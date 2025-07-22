Mahomes, Kelce, others take field as Chiefs return to St. Joe to kick off training camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs returned to the practice field Tuesday as training camp officially began at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

There was no shortage of familiar faces on the field, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes got some work in with tight end Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Rashee Rice.

KSHB 41 Sports’ Matt Foster and McKenzie Nelson caught some of the action and sent back a few video clips of the team at work.

Mahomes to Rice for a TD:

Mahomes to Smith-Schuster for a sideline grab:

Mahomes connects with Kelce:

Check back throughout the day for more Chiefs coverage from training camp.

