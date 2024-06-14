Diamonds, rubies, tales of the season: Chiefs receive championship ring to celebrate Super Bowl LVIII victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ring ceremonies are starting to become a routine in Kansas City, as the Chiefs hosted yet another one Thursday to celebrate the team's Super Bowl LVIII victory.

In February, the team was the first to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots did it in the 2003-04 seasons.

To celebrate the feat, a ring ceremony was held on the south lawn of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

The team later unveiled the rings on social media.

529 diamonds. 38 rubies. One back-to-back champion. pic.twitter.com/cLkX96R6Vh — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 14, 2024

The ring features rubies, diamonds and details to commemorate notable moments from last season.

In total, there's 529 diamonds on each ring — 505 round diamonds, 19 baguette diamonds and five marquise diamonds.

The rings contain 38 custom-cut rubies.

It also features four Super Bowl trophies, a nod to the team's four championships it's won in franchise history.

Chiefs CEO and chairman said the details on the rings were intentional.

"The neat thing about each of the rings is that they tell the story of the season," Hunt said. "So you can think about some of the cool things that happened this year, and they'll be incorporated on way or another."

For a full list of all the details of the ring, visit this link.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid showed up looking sharp as always ahead of the ceremony.

Big Red has arrived‼️ pic.twitter.com/ZBi4WkUrV1 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 14, 2024

The Mahomes made sure to arrive in style as well.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo spoke on what made receiving this year's ring so special.

#Chiefs Steve Spagnuolo on ring night: "I was texting guys that were with us in 2019... and then the one we won two years ago, because they're all a part of this..." @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/jF6Nd6yCwj — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) June 14, 2024

Chiefs right guard Trey Smith said he was excited to receive the rings with former teammates.

#Chiefs Trey Smith eager to see former teammates during Thursday's ring ceremony: "A great example is Nick Allegretti...being able to share the moment of what we accomplished is special" @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/hWG5NfOoU3 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) June 14, 2024

