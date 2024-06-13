Chiefs use ring ceremony to celebrate championship, turn page to upcoming season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thursday marked an important day as the Kansas City Chiefs planned both to celebrate their Super Bowl LVIII title and also broke minicamp as the team looks forward to training camp.

LINK | Kansas City Chiefs to unveil Super Bowl LVIII championship ring later this week

Head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke to reporters Thursday morning after the team completed the three-day minicamp.

It’s the last time the team will gather as a group before month-long break leading up to training camp next month in St. Joseph.

“I thought we had a great OTAs and minicamp to this point,” Mahomes said. “Every year in this league, you have to come in with the same mentality, you have to be hungry.”

'You have to battle': Chiefs' Mahomes looks toward upcoming season

“Guys have to have that mentality and I think what (General Manager Brett) Veach and Coach Reid do is they bring in a group of guys that are hungry and they fuse them with guys that have been here and it usually comes in with a great mix when you get to training camp," he said.

As the club unveils its championship rings Thursday, Reid said the focus toward the next season started once the parade wrapped up in February.

“Once you get through that parade, you’re kind of off and heading in the direction of the new season,” Reid told reporters.

'It's been productive;' Chiefs' Andy Reid says of minicamp

Reid said there’s a lot that goes into a ring ceremony such as the one Thursday night and that it serves as a reward for the hard work in the last season.

“I think the guys know that it’s going to be nice to get the ring, but they’ve moved on,” Reid said.

