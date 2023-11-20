Donna Kelce serves up tenders at Raising Cane's in Overland Park before watching sons square off

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before watching her sons square off in a Super Bowl LVII rematch, Donna Kelce spent Monday morning serving up chicken tenders at a Raising Cane's in Overland Park.

Sporting a custom half green and half red Raising Cane's shirt, Donna worked a shift for one hour at the location.

The split shirt is a nod to her two sons, Travis and Jason Kelce, playing for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

RELATED: Donna Kelce’s famous ‘split’ jacket, shoes designer has ties to KC

When her sons play each other, Donna famously cheers for the offense, since both of them play on the offensive side.

Despite the spotlight on the Kelce bros rivalry, Donna said above all, she's excited to just take in some football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

"I just love the excitement, all the fan fare; I love Arrowhead; it's so loud, and it is going to be an awesome game," she said. "I'm just looking forward to the game; I just love to watch football."

According to Raising Cane's, Donna's pregame meal was a 3 Finger Combo.

—

