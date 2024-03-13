Drue Tranquill credits football ‘energy’ in Kansas City for re-signing with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Coming to Kansas City last offseason helped stoke Drue Tranquill’s competitive fire.

“The energy in Kansas City — everybody loves football,” Tranquill said. “There’s this child-like hunger that, as you go on in your career, can sometimes get lost.”

Tranquill, a sixth-year linebacker from Notre Dame, rediscovered it with the Chiefs during a standout season that culminated with a Super Bowl LVIII championship.

Now, Tranquill, 29, who signed a three-year contract worth $19 million to remain in Kansas City, is hungry for even more.

“I feel more hungry to go win a Super Bowl now than I did six months ago,” Tranquill said.

After four seasons with the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers, Tranquill joined the Chiefs on a one-year deal last season. He appeared in 16 games, including eight starts, and finished with 78 tackles, including seven for a loss, with 4 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles and seven quarterback hits.

He credited the organization’s leaders — including the ownership, coaches and player leaders — for creating a culture of competition and a championship mindset.

“They made me feel so valued as a player, so a part of our plan on a week-to-week basis,” Tranquill said.

Tranquill filled in as the starting middle linebacker when Nick Bolton went down with a calf injury and later a dislocated wrist.

He went back to a reserve role after Bolton’s return, but defensive coordinator Steve Spagnulo and linebackers coach Brendan Daly made sure he still felt like a critical piece for one of the NFL’s best defenses.

“They do a great job of making all the guys feel like they’re part of something bigger than themselves,” Tranquill said.

He wasn’t ready to leave that behind and is eager for the chance to make NFL history as the Chiefs eye an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl next season.

“There’s greatness inside all of us, and there’s something to be said about being around people who are hungry to achieve something special,” Tranquill said.

He also credited Chiefs Kingdom’s passion for making the last year so enjoyable.

Tranquill, a native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, appreciates seeing all the Chiefs gear when he and the family go out to dinner and loves seeing Chiefs flags at intersections around town.

“It’s a football town,” he said. “Growing up as a Midwest kid, it reminds me of a high-school town, where everybody’s behind our high school.”

During the Chiefs Champions Victory Parade, Tranquill was among the players who seemed to be enjoying himself the most. He said the parade was a moment he’ll never forget.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that in my life,” he said.

But he wants to experience it again and hopes it happens during the next three years in Kansas City.

—