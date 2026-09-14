DT Chris Jones officially active as Chiefs host Broncos on Monday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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Former All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones will play Monday as the Kansas City Chiefs open the 2026 season against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jones was limited Friday in practice with a calf injury and didn’t practice Saturday, but the team didn’t give him an injury designation for the game.

Left tackle Josh Simmons (back) and safety Chamarri Conner (knee) were already ruled out after not practicing last week.

Both are inactive along with tight end Jared Wiley, linebacker Jack Pyburn, offensive tackle Diego Pounds and defensive tackle Bryson Eason.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is also inactive, but he is available as the third QB, if needed.

It’s the best the Chiefs could have hoped for from an injury perspective.

Two players, defensive tackle Marcus Harris and fullback Ben VanSumren, were elevated from the practice squad and will suit up against Denver, which snapped the Chiefs’ run of nine straight AFC West championships last season.

Led by Patrick Mahomes, who suffered torn ligaments in his left knee exactly nine months ago in a Dec. 14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City hopes to take a step toward starting a new streak against Bo Nix, who is coming back from an ankle injury suffered in an AFC Championship Game loss last season to New England.

Denver has no injury issues entering the season.

Sam Ehlinger will serve as the third quarterback. He’s listed as inactive along with former Mizzou running back Tyler Badie, guard Kage Casey, tight end Dalten Bentley, defensive end Jordan Jackson and defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim.

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