Fan information, important times revealed for Chiefs vs Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Chiefs ready to move on to Denver
David E. Klutho
Football: Kansas City Chiefs fan in stands holding up sign that reads MAHOME FIELD ADVANTAGE during game vs San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City, MO 9/23/2018 CREDIT: David E. Klutho (Photo by David E. Klutho /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: X162158 TK1 )
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After Monday's hard-fought overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs now shift their focus to the Denver Broncos, who come into town for a divisional matchup on Sunday.

The team announced Friday that U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Adam Chandler, a musician with the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Band, will perform the national anthem.

U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General James A. Ryans, the commanding general of MCRD San Diego, will serve as this week’s drum honoree.

The Marine Corps Air Station Miramar will conduct the flyover.

Kickoff is set for 12:02 p.m. Sunday. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

  • 7:30 a.m. - Parking gates open
  • 8 a.m. - Ford tailgate district opens
  • 9:30 a.m. - CommunityAmerica Club Level gates open
  • 10 a.m. - All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open
  • 10 a.m. - Faith and Family Chapel presented by Life Church
  • 11 a.m. - Team warmups begin
  • 11:51 a.m. - Broncos team introduction
  • 11:53 a.m. - Chiefs team introduction
  • 11:57 a.m. - National Anthem
  • 12 p.m. - Coin toss
  • 12:02 p.m. - Kickoff

