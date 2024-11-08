Fan information, important times revealed for Chiefs vs Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After Monday's hard-fought overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs now shift their focus to the Denver Broncos, who come into town for a divisional matchup on Sunday.

The team announced Friday that U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Adam Chandler, a musician with the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Band, will perform the national anthem.

U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General James A. Ryans, the commanding general of MCRD San Diego, will serve as this week’s drum honoree.

The Marine Corps Air Station Miramar will conduct the flyover.

Kickoff is set for 12:02 p.m. Sunday. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

Here’s a look at important times for Monday night's opener:



7:30 a.m. - Parking gates open

8 a.m. - Ford tailgate district opens

9:30 a.m. - CommunityAmerica Club Level gates open

10 a.m. - All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open

10 a.m. - Faith and Family Chapel presented by Life Church

11 a.m. - Team warmups begin

11:51 a.m. - Broncos team introduction

11:53 a.m. - Chiefs team introduction

11:57 a.m. - National Anthem

12 p.m. - Coin toss

12:02 p.m. - Kickoff

