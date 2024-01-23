Fans donate more than $100,000 to Ten Lives Club in support of Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As Buffalo Bills fans continue to digest Sunday's difficult playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, many are rallying to lift the spirits of kicker Tyler Bass.

Bass missed a 44-yard field goal late in Sunday's loss, and since then has been the target of online criticism.

Hundreds of fans have decided to show their support by donating $22 to the Ten Lives Club, an organization dedicated to saving cats in Western New York. Bass has worked with the Ten Lives Club in the past during the "Show Your Soft Side" campaign.

"I hope people rally with him," said Kimberly LaRussa with Ten Lives Club. "It's very unfortunate to hear that he's been given a hard time today. He's human, he's a person, we all have feelings. I know people are very passionate about football in Western New York but you also have to think about him as a person, and the human that he is. He happens to be an excellent football player, and is an excellent human as well,

As of Tuesday afternoon, LaRussa says the Ten Lives Club has received hundreds of donations totaling more than $100,000.