Father and son share love for one another, but there's tension when it comes to the Chiefs and Bears

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jeff Pickett grew up in Columbia, Mo., and is a big Chiefs fan. His stepson, Christian Schoppert, grew up in South Dakota and became a Bears fan.

Father and son share love for one another, but not their pro football teams

While the two teams don't play each other yearly, the family and their friends make the trip to Kansas City when the game is at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Well, we are hoping to get revenge," Pickett said. "We came down here for a Chiefs and Bears game, and Christian and the Bears won last time. So this time, we need to put one in for the Chiefs.”

Schoppert said he had an older brother in South Dakota who was a serious Bears fan and the family rivalry began.

"So it started there and then I moved to Chicago and it kept growing, he said.

