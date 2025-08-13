Final whistle in St. Joe: Chiefs close out 2025 training camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Chiefs' 2025 training camp officially came to a close Wednesday morning, ending a 22-day run at Missouri Western State University.

Players and staff now get to return to Kansas City before heading off to Seattle for preseason game No. 2, a game you can find on KSHB 41. Our pregame coverage begins at 8 p.m., and kickoff is set for 9 p.m., with postgame coverage to follow.

The Chiefs spent their final day of camp rotating players in at the skill positions and along the offensive line on offense. It was likely used to simulate some of the changes that will be made during the preseason game Friday.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and linebacker Nick Bolton all got a rare opportunity to work on the scout team during the 10-10-10 practice.

When Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about how much the starters will play on Friday, he said, “I’m still kind of figuring out who is going to play and not play, that whole deal."

“There is a chance I sit a couple of the starters, or at least be short with them," Reid said.

Later, when asked if Mahomes may not play in this game, Reid didn't have a definite answer.

“Well, we will see," he said. "There is a good chance he doesn’t. We will see how it goes.”

Injury report

Tight end Jake Briningstool (hamstring), wide receiver Hollywood Brown (ankle) and offensive tackle Ethan Driskell (appendectomy) will be out for the game. Running back Kareem Hunt did not practice with a quad contusion.

What’s next?

The Chiefs will take on the Seattle Seahawks on Friday. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m.

The team will then return to Kansas City for their final week of training at the practice facility.

