'Forever be daddy’s best friend': Former Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward mourns loss of 1-year-old daughter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward announced the death of his 1-year-daughter Amani Joy on Tuesday.

Ward announced the news via an Instagram post on Tuesday, saying the baby girl died on Monday morning.

He described Amani as a "blessing" with a "joyous spirit."

The San Francisco 49ers released a statement in support of Ward after his announcement.

"The 49ers family is devastated by the sudden passing of Charvarius Ward's beloved one-year-old daughter, Amani Joy," the team said in a statement. "Amani truly embodied pure happiness and brought joy to all those around her with her sweet demeanor and contagious laugh. We will continue to grieve with Charvarius and Monique, while sending them our love and support during this unimaginable time."

Ward spent four seasons with the Chiefs after being traded from the Dallas Cowboys in 2018.

—