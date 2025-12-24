Former Chiefs QB Trent Green gets Christmas night drum honoree duties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Trent Green will help get Chiefs Kingdom fired up before the Christmas night game against the Broncos.

Green was announced Tuesday as the game’s drum honoree.

He played six seasons with the Chiefs from 2001 to 2006, during which he quickly became one of the club’s best quarterbacks.

During the span, he compiled a 48-40 record with 118 touchdown passes, passing for more than 21,450 yards. Green made the Pro Bowl as a Chief in the 2003 and 2005 seasons under head coach Dick Vermeil.

Brianna Yancey and "The Voice" season 26 contestant Mikaela Ayira will perform the national anthem.

The Kansas City Symphony is set for a special performance at halftime.

Here’s a look at key times for Thursday’s game:



3 p.m. — Parking gates open

3:30 p.m. — Ford Tailgate District opens

5 p.m. — CommunityAmerica Club Level gates open

5:30 p.m. — All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open

6:15 p.m. — Team warm-ups begin

7:04 p.m. — Broncos team introduction

7:06 p.m. — Chiefs team introduction

7:10 p.m. — National anthem

7:13 p.m. — Coin toss

7:15 p.m. — Kickoff

