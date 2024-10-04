Former Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles named drum honoree on Monday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the best running backs in Kansas City Chiefs history will help get Chiefs Kingdom fired up before the team battles the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

The Chiefs announced Friday that Jamaal Charles will serve as the drum honoree before Monday’s game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Charles played 11 seasons in the NFL after the Chiefs drafted him in the third round of the 2008 NFL Draft. Charles would play his first nine seasons in Kansas City, during which he carried the ball 1,332 times for 7,260 yards to go along with 285 catches for 2,457 yards in the air.

Charles' electric running style allowed him to find the end zone 63 times as a Chief.

American country music duo Haley & Michaels will sing the national anthem. At the conclusion, fans will take part in a military flyover courtesy of the 815th Airlift Squadron from Kessler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Here’s a look at key times on Monday night:



2:30 p.m. - Parking gates open

3 p.m. - Ford Tailgate District opens

4:30 p.m. - CommunityAmerica Club Level gates open

5 p.m. - All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open

6:15 p.m. - Team warm-ups begin

7:05 p.m. - Saints team introduction

7:07 p.m. - Chiefs team introduction

7:10 p.m. - National anthem

7:13 p.m - Coin toss

7:15 p.m. - Kickoff

—