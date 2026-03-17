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Former Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown signs 1-year deal with Eagles

Texans Chiefs Football
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Peter Aiken/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) runs up field with the ball during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.
Texans Chiefs Football
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

His new team confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon on social media.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reports the deal is worth up to $6.5 million.

Brown spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Chiefs.

He suffered a shoulder injury in the first offensive snap of the 2024 season and missed 14 games.

Last season, Brown recorded 587 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Before coming to Kansas City, Brown spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals.

The University of Oklahoma standout was selected in the first round (25th overall) by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

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