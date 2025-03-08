Watch Now
WR Hollywood Brown back in Chiefs red after signing 1-year deal, reports say

Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) runs onto the field during introductions before the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Bills by a score of 32-29. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wide receiver Hollywood Brown is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs after signing a one-year deal worth up to $11 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown did not play his first Chiefs game until Dec. 21 against the Houston Texans due to a shoulder injury which required surgery and placed him on injured reserve.

He had five receptions for 45 yards in the 27-19 win.

Brown only had five receptions for 50 yards in three games during the Chiefs' playoff run.

The 27-year-old became a free agent after his one-year, $7 million deal that he signed in the 2024 offseason came to an end.

Prior to his time with the Chiefs, Brown played for the Baltimore Ravens and the Arizona Cardinals.

Brown was selected as the 25th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at the University of Oklahoma.

