Chiefs place WR Hollywood Brown on IR and will undergo surgery, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly put wide receiver Hollywood Brown on injured reserve Friday as he needs surgery to recover from a sternoclavicular injury.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Monday that Brown was "getting close" to suiting up for the Chiefs.

However, Brown was not a full participant in both Wednesday's and Thursday's practice sessions.

Brown only appeared in the Chiefs' first play of the preseason over a month ago against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He will miss at least another four games, delaying his regular-season debut with the Chiefs.

