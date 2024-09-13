Watch Now
Chiefs place WR Hollywood Brown on IR and will undergo surgery, reports say

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown carries after a catch during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 27, 2024, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly put wide receiver Hollywood Brown on injured reserve Friday as he needs surgery to recover from a sternoclavicular injury.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Monday that Brown was "getting close" to suiting up for the Chiefs.

However, Brown was not a full participant in both Wednesday's and Thursday's practice sessions.

Brown only appeared in the Chiefs' first play of the preseason over a month ago against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He will miss at least another four games, delaying his regular-season debut with the Chiefs.

