Upon further review: Chiefs hang on for season-opening win as quest for three-peat begins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Upon further review, the Kansas City Chiefs survived the season opener Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens, starting the weather-delayed path toward a possible three-peat with a 27-20 win at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Two plays after Isaiah Likely left the game after appearing to injure his left shoulder while trying to make a leaping catch on an overthrown ball in the end zone, he returned for the game’s final snap.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson extended the play, moving back-and-forth in the pocket, before zipping a potential game-tying — or even go-ahead, if Baltimore had succeeded on a two-point try — touchdown to Likely in the back of the end zone.

The Chiefs appeared to be an extra point away from blowing a 10-point fourth quarter lead and heading to overtime, but a replay review showed that the tip of Likely’s right foot came down out of bounds.

Contact from linebacker Nick Bolton may have helped nudge Likely, who finished with nine catches for 111 yards, over the end line.

Jackson had missed a wide open Zay Flowers in the back of the end zone on the previous play.

SEASON-OPENING MAGIC: Since Andy Reid’s arrival 2013, the Kansas City Chiefs have been almost automatic in season-openers.

After a 27-20 win Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 season-opener, the Chiefs are now 10-2 in the first game of the season under Reid.

The only losses came in 2014 and 2023.

Kansas City also improved to 6-1 in season openers since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback in 2018.

The only loss during that span was came last year, when Detroit beat a Chiefs team that was missing Travis Kelce and Chris Jones 21-20 in the NFL opener.

ANOTHER GAME, ANOTHER RECORD FOR MAHOMES: Midway through the second quarter, Patrick Mahomes lobbed a 23-yard pass to Travis Kelce after scrambling away from pressure.

The throw moved Mahomes into first place for career passing yards in Chiefs history — passing Len Dawson, the only other quarterback in franchise history to win a Super Bowl.

Dawson passed for 28,507 yards in 14 seasons with the Dallas Texans/Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes entered the season with 28,424.

He finished 20 of 28 for 291 yards, giving him 28,715 career yards.

Mahomes moved past Trent Green (28,475), Chris Chandler (28,484) and Len Dawson (28,711) into 62nd place on the NFL’s all-time career passing list.

WAS TAYLOR SWIFT AT THE GAME?: Taylor Swift doesn’t have work on Friday, so she was able to make the trip to Kansas City!

The Chiefs went 10-3, including the playoffs, in games Swift attended last season.

Kansas City’s now 11-3 when Swift, who has been dating Travis Kelce for more than a year now, shows up after the pop icon graced Arrowhead with her presence for the 2024 NFL opener.

Kelce made a few visits, including a memorable surprise appearance at Wembley Stadium, as Swift’s The Eras Tour made its way through Europe during the offseason.

With the years-long tour on a two-month break, Swift probably will be a regular at Chiefs game until her tour resumes in mid-October.

