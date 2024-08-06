Chiefs WR Rashee Rice working to be 'best person he can be' after offseason

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice said Tuesday he’s trying to be “the best person he can be” for his team following an offseason that included the highs of celebrating a Super Bowl victory and the lows of facing criminal charges connected to a high-speed car crash.

Rice was involved in an injury crash in March along with several friends. He would eventually be charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious injury and six counts of a collision involving injury.

While the legal process in the case continues to play out several months later, Rice isn’t letting that stand in the way of participating in training camp and preparing for the regular season.

“It’s very important,” Rice said of getting back out on the field in training camp. “I get to be out and still be a part of my team.”

Rice was asked if he’s had any communication with the NFL regarding its investigation of the case or if he’s heard any details about a possible suspension to start the season.

He responded to the questions by saying it is an ongoing legal process and his "team is handling that."

McKenzie Nelson/KSHB Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice walks to training camp on July 29, 2024 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

As he enters his second year in the league, Rice said he’s trying to grow as a person in addition to becoming better as a player.

“Continue to surround myself with people that I want to be like and continue to surround myself with people that are going to allow me to grow,” Rice said.

It also means leaning on teammates like star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“He’s there for me whenever I need him on or off the field,” Rice said of Mahomes. “He’s only a call away. He’s always going to pick up my call.”

On the field, Rice said he’s been working with newly signed veteran receiver Hollywood Brown and rookie Xavier Worthy to make the team’s wide receiver room even stronger.

“I feel like our chemistry is going to continue to grow. I feel like it’s been growing throughout the offseason as well as this camp right now,” Rice said. “We’re electric. We’re just looking forward to putting on a show and getting out there and having fun with each other.”

