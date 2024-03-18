‘It’s about winning’: New Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown ‘happy’ to be in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The newest Kansas City Chiefs weapon, wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, could have scored a bigger payday elsewhere but he preferred the chance to win with the two-time reigning Super Bowl champions.

“When the Chiefs are interested in you, you’ve got to take a look at that,” said Brown, who said he prefers to go by “Hollywood” — a knod to his hometown of Hollywood, Florida. “Of course, I could get some money at other places, but, at the end of the day, it’s about winning. ... There were other opportunities out there, for sure, but I’m happy with the decision. I’m happy with where I’m at. At the end of the day, I’m a kid who comes from nothing, so the amount of money I’ve made so far in my life is a blessing to me.”

If it’s winning he’s interested in, Brown signed with the right team. The Chiefs have built an NFL dynasty, winning three of the last five Super Bowls, appearing in six straight AFC Championship Games and becoming the first back-to-back champions in nearly two decades.

“Kansas City was a place that I told him (my agent, Tory Dandy with CAA Sports) I wanted to be, if that was an opportunity, and it kind of just unfolded,” Brown said.

Brown said there were “quite a few teams” interested in signing him, but the chance to play with two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes and in Andy Reid’s offense alongside other big-time weapons — including Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice — drew him to Kansas City.

“Pat was a big part of it — being able to play with Pat, Coach Reid, winning culture, the offense,” Brown said. “I feel like I could come in, I could help and I could fit in. All those things played a part.”

Brown, the 25th overall pick by Baltimore in 2019 from Oklahoma, enjoyed his best season in 2021 with the Ravens. He caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards with six touchdowns but asked for a trade after the season.

That led Brown to Arizona, where his production dipped. He had only 118 catches for 1,283 yards with seven total touchdowns during two seasons with the Cardinals.

That makes Brown’s one-year deal for $11 million something of a prove-it contract heading into his sixth NFL season.

“My time in Arizona, I didn’t accomplish stuff I wanted to accomplish on the field, but as a man I grew,” Brown said. “I grew closer with God. I grew closer with my relationship with my family. I feel like God put me in that situation because I needed it.”

Among the things he’s eager to prove, Brown said he has more of his game to show on an NFL field, including the ability to impact the game at the short and intermediate areas as well as being a deep threat.

Brown’s already been in regular contact with Mahomes.

He lives in Texas during the offseason and plans to workout with Mahomes this offseason, beginning as soon as this week.

“I’m looking forward to building a relationship there,” Brown said. “You want to play with somebody that’s going to bring the best out of you, that’s going to push your game to the next level, and I feel like he’s definitely one of those guys.”

But he also loves the fact there’s much more to the Chiefs’ offense and roster than just Mahomes, whose passion for football and competitiveness mirror Brown’s, the new receiver said.

“There’s weapons here and I feel like I can come in, my game can complement the guys they have here,” Brown said. “And Coach Reid, he’s a mastermind, Patrick Mahomes — I’m excited to work with everyone.”

Five years ago, Brown said he thought Kansas City might draft him, but the Chiefs wound up trading their first-round pick to Seattle to land defensive end Frank Clark.

Now, Brown will get his chance in red and gold.

“The world’s got a way of having things come around like that,” he said.

Brown has 313 receptions for 3,644 yards with 28 touchdowns in 72 career NFL games.

He joins a Chiefs roster that currently has 11 receivers — including Rice, veteran Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, Justyn Ross, Kadarius Toney and Montrell Washington

Kansas City also signed former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller and former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith to reserve/futures deals in January.

—

