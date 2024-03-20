Former Kansas City Chiefs S Mike Edwards signs with Buffalo Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards thanked the Chiefs Kingdom Wednesday after he signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Edwards, 27, played one season with the team, but was integral in the team’s playoff run, which ended in a Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

He started all four playoff games for the Chiefs and hauled in an interception in the team’s Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins.

“Thank you for everything Chiefs Kingdom,” Edwards said on social media. “Brought me in with no hesitation and made family! Will always have a special place with me. Love forever! ♥️💛💍.”

Edwards played his first four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the team took him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

