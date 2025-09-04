FOX NFL Sunday pregame show coming to Kansas City on Sept. 14

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Super Bowl LIX rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set for Sunday, Sept. 14, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, is drawing quite the buzz.

Earlier this week, the New Heights Podcast announced it would hold a tailgate event starting at 9 a.m. at the KC Live District in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

On Thursday, FOX NFL Sunday announced it is taking its pregame show on the road and will broadcast live from KC LIVE and reports from Arrowhead starting at 10 a.m. CT.

Following the pregame show, Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will relocate from KC LIVE to Arrowhead where they will broadcast halftime shows for the Week 2 slate of early kickoff games.

The Chiefs and Eagles will kick off at 3:25 p.m. on FOX.

