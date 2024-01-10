Free hot cocoa, warming centers: Chiefs' plan to help keep fans warm Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans heading to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night for a Super Wild Card showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins may experience the third-coldest game in team history.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery said wind chills are expected to plunge below 0° for most of Saturday — including minus-9° wind chills during pregame tailgating, minus-12° wind chills at kickoff and minus-15° wind chills by the end of the game.

Saturday would be the third coldest game in Chiefs history(since the AFL-NFL merger), according to a list from Pro Football Reference.



Wind chills expected to be well below zero throughout the day. @aaronladdtv @Jacobs71 @mickshaffer #chiefskingdom #chiefs #kcwx #mowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/t4dQs2AuGS — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) January 9, 2024

To help fans fight off the frigid conditions, the Chiefs are planning a variety of ways to stay warm, but coming to the game prepared also will be key.

The team said guests are allowed to bring in blankets, which should be draped over their shoulder during security screening. Blankets may not have zippers or compartments.

Fans may also can bring in cardboard that is no larger than 3 feet tall and 5 feet wide.

Portable chargers also are allowed as long long as they don't include dry-cell batteries, like household AA batteries.

Non-dry-cell batteries smaller than 6 inches long, 3 inches tall and 1 1/2 inches wide are allowed but must be disconnected from the device when fans go through security to enter Arrowhead.

The Chiefs also will have warming trailers available near parking lot entries for Gates 3/4, 5 and 6 as well as in lots B, C, D, F and G as well as at the northwest corner of the Ford Tailgate District in Lot M.

Inside the stadium, additional warming stations will be available at the following locations:



At the bottom of each of the four Field Level spirals;

Near the Jim Beam (north) and Crown Royal (south) bars on the upper level;

Near the Red Zones on the east and west sides of the upper level;

At the Season Ticket Member Kickoff Countdown tent, located on the Plaza Level near Gate G.

Finally, the Chiefs are offering a coupon for a complimentary cup of hot chocolate to fans who pledge to be a designated driver at the Fans First Booths.

Hot chocolate also will be available for sale at all Chiefs Bar, Tailgater, Blaze and Sheridan's locations on the field and upper levels.

