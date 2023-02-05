GALLERY: Kansas City Chiefs departing for Super Bowl LVII in Arizona
The Kansas City Chiefs departed the KC International Airport just after 12:15 p.m. Sunday for Phoenix, Arizona, a week before facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
The team loaded up buses outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium around 11 a.m. Sunday.Photo by: KSHB 41 The team boarded a United Airlines vessel.Photo by: Caroline Hogan KSHB 41 The buses unloaded on the tarmac shortly after arrival.Photo by: KSHB 41 The buses unloaded on the tarmac shortly after arrival.Photo by: KSHB 41 Spotted: Tight end Travis Kelce went with a brown ensemble paired with a fashionable hat.Photo by: KSHB 41 Willie Gay fit check pre-boarding.Photo by: KSHB 41 Andy Reid wore a suit for travel day.Photo by: KSHB 41 As the team was boarding, the pilot hung a Chiefs Kingdom flag out of the cockpit.Photo by: KSHB 41 As the team was boarding, the pilot hung a Chiefs Kingdom flag out of the cockpit.Photo by: KSHB 41 Just after 12:15 p.m., the team was off to Arizona.Photo by: KSHB 41 Takeoff! The Chiefs are expected to land in Arizona around 3 p.m. CT.Photo by: KSHB 41