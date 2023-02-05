Watch Now
GALLERY: Kansas City Chiefs departing for Super Bowl LVII in Arizona

The Kansas City Chiefs departed the KC International Airport just after 12:15 p.m. Sunday for Phoenix, Arizona, a week before facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

bus.png The team loaded up buses outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium around 11 a.m. Sunday.Photo by: KSHB 41 IMG_0710.JPG The team boarded a United Airlines vessel.Photo by: Caroline Hogan KSHB 41 unloading.png The buses unloaded on the tarmac shortly after arrival.Photo by: KSHB 41 Screen Shot 2023-02-05 at 12.30.45 PM.png The buses unloaded on the tarmac shortly after arrival.Photo by: KSHB 41 Screen Shot 2023-02-05 at 12.57.42 PM.png Spotted: Tight end Travis Kelce went with a brown ensemble paired with a fashionable hat.Photo by: KSHB 41 Screen Shot 2023-02-05 at 1.00.11 PM.png Willie Gay fit check pre-boarding.Photo by: KSHB 41 Screen Shot 2023-02-05 at 12.58.43 PM.png Andy Reid wore a suit for travel day.Photo by: KSHB 41 Screen Shot 2023-02-05 at 12.39.37 PM.png As the team was boarding, the pilot hung a Chiefs Kingdom flag out of the cockpit.Photo by: KSHB 41 Screen Shot 2023-02-05 at 12.57.15 PM.png As the team was boarding, the pilot hung a Chiefs Kingdom flag out of the cockpit.Photo by: KSHB 41 Screen Shot 2023-02-05 at 12.58.03 PM.png Just after 12:15 p.m., the team was off to Arizona.Photo by: KSHB 41 Screen Shot 2023-02-05 at 12.58.13 PM.png Takeoff! The Chiefs are expected to land in Arizona around 3 p.m. CT.Photo by: KSHB 41

