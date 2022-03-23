Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) does a back flip into the end zone to score a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The game marked the first time Hill passed 200 yards receiving in a single game. (AP Photo/Doug Murray) Doug Murray/AP

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates after his touchdown against the San Diego Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016. The catch was the only on the day for Hill, but it marked the first of many touchdowns during his several-year career with the Chiefs. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Ed Zurga/AP

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs near Atlanta Falcons middle linebacker Deion Jones (45) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Atlanta. The game marked the first time Hill got a start at wide receiver in the NFL. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) Chuck Burton/AP

Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. The game marked the first time that Hill would record multiple receiving touchdowns in an NFL game. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) Julie Jacobson/AP

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) high fives teammate De'Anthony Thomas (13) as he runs back a kickoff for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Denver. It was Hill's first kickoff return for touchdown in the NFL. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney) Joe Mahoney/AP

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) returns a punt for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. It marked Hill's first punt return for touchdown in the NFL. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel/AP

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill catches a touchdown pass in front of New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty (32) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The performance marked the first time Hill caught three passes for a touchdown in the same game. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Michael Dwyer/AP

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown past Indianapolis Colts safety Clayton Geathers (26) during the first half of an NFL divisional football playoff game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. The touchdown was Hill's first in the playoffs, through ironically, it came via a run play. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel/AP

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores as Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) defends during an NFL, AFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. It was Hill's first receiving touchdown in the playoffs. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) Colin E. Braley/AP

Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill (10) takes the field before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. It marked Hill's first Super Bowl appearance. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Seth Wenig/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next