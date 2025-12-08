Game report | 4th-quarter collapse dooms Chiefs in SNF loss to Texans

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. He serves as KSHB 41's digital reporter for all Chiefs games. Share your story idea with Tod .

Just like the gorgeous moon rising above GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff hopes are waning.

If Kansas City’s tussle with Houston was a play-in game for the AFC playoffs, the Texans’ 20-10 win may have KO’d the three-time reigning Lamar Hunt Trophy holders.

Six plays after coach Andy Reid’s head-scratching fourth-down call failed and set up Houston with a short field, Dare Ogunbowale powered in from 5 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 6:56 remaining.

Ogunbowale — a ninth-year journeyman running back, who entered the game with three carries for 18 yards, and none since late October — was only in the game because Woody Marks got hurt on the previous play and Nick Chubb was unavailable with a rib injury.

In reality, there was plenty of blame to go around, whether it was because of drops or Patrick Mahomes’ three interceptions.

The end result was another stomach-churning loss for Chiefs Kingdom, one that leaves Kansas City 6-7 — insert your own middle-school joke here — and needing a miracle to extend a 10-year postseason streak.

The loss mathematically eliminated the Chiefs from the AFC West race — ending a nine-year streak of division titles, which had been the second-longest in NFL history.

Denver (11-2) or the Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) will win the AFC West this season.

REID ROLLS SNAKE EYES

Early in the fourth quarter, Houston faced fourth-and-1 at its own 35-yard line.

DeMeco Ryan opted to punt, trust his defense and play the field-position game.

Andy Reid faced a similar decision four plays later, when Mahomes got stopped a yard short of the first down after scrambling for 9 yards.

Kansas City has been remarkably effective in short-yardage situations this season, but opted for a wild formation that motioned Hollywood Brown into the backfield, the kind Reid usually saves for goal-line situations.

Knowing a pass was coming on fourth-and-1 at the Chiefs’ 31-yard line, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. locked up Rashee Rice on his crossing route, knocking Mahomes’ pass away for a turnover on downs.

Six plays later, the Texans took the lead, and Kansas City’s season was probably sunk.

DROPS DOOM KC

The Chiefs, of course, still had their chances.

Reid rolled the dice on fourth down again the very next drive.

Mahomes threw a perfect ball for an easy conversion to Rice on fourth-and-4 from their own 41, but it went right through the third-year receiver’s hands for a second consecutive turnover on downs.

Kansas City’s defense forced a three-and-out to give the offense another crack at a comeback.

But another drop doomed the Chiefs.

After an incomplete pass to Travis Kelce on first down, Mahomes went back to the future Hall of Fame tight end.

Kelce failed to catch the ball cleanly, bobbling it into the air — a play reminiscent in some ways of the game-losing interception against Philadelphia in Week 2 — as linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair snagged it for Mahomes’ third interception of the game.

Houston bled the clock over the next seven plays before Ka’imi Fairbairn iced the game with a 28-yard field goal.

The three picks tied Mahomes’ career-worst. It’s the fourth time in his career he’s thrown three interceptions in a game.

NO LOVE FROM LONG BALL

Mahomes threw an inch-perfect bomb on a 50-yard deep post to Tyquan Thornton late in the third quarter, but he couldn’t hang onto it in the end zone.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, he underthrew a bomb deep down the left sideline intended for Brown, but it fluttered well short of the intended receiver.

It didn’t do much other than flip the field, but those two plays were emblematic of the season-long struggles for Kansas City.

CHIEFS SHUT OUT IN FIRST HALF

The Chiefs were shut out in the first half for the first time this season, but one doesn’t have to go back too far to figure out the last time it happened in any game.

Philadelphia led Kansas City 24-0 en route to a lopsided Super Bowl LVIII win about 10 months ago in New Orleans.

The Chiefs managed only 98 total yards and eight first downs in the first two quarters.

Mahomes went 8 of 12 for 58 yards with an interception — a pass over the middle intended for JuJu Smith-Schuster, which safety Jalen Pitre undercut and tipped in the air to himself — and was sacked twice as the Texans built a 10-0 lead.

Harrison Butker missed a 43-yard field goal in the closing minute of the second quarter, keeping the Chiefs scoreless.

Kansas City erased Houston’s halftime lead with a 10-point third quarter.

DEFENSE DOMINATES THIRD QUARTER

Give credit to the defense for allowing the comeback.

Stroud went 0 for 8, and the Texans’ offense managed minus-2 yards in the third quarter, but after Reid’s gamble failed early in the fourth quarter, things changed.

Stroud was 3 of 4 for 32 yards, while Mahomes was 2 of 11 for 29 yards with two interceptions in the fourth quarter.

Houston outgained Kansas City 69-44, but that was more than enough to pull away for the win.

INJURY REPORT

The Chiefs suffered more attrition on the line of scrimmage on the very first snap.

Kansas City entered the game without three starters up front after right guard Trey Smith (ankle) and right tackle Jawaan Taylor (triceps/knee) were inactive. Left tackle Josh Simmons had been placed on injured reserve earlier in the week.

Things got worse when Wanya Morris suffered a knee injury and left the game on the first play from scrimmage.

Later in the first half, cornerback Trent McDuffie (knee) also left the game, while Chubb (ribs) got knocked from the game for the Texans.

