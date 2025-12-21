GAME UPDATES | Chiefs take 3-2 lead thanks to Butker 54-yard field goal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are in Nashville for an AFC clash against the Tennessee Titans.

UPDATE, 1:08 p.m. | The Chiefs have taken a 3-2 lead thanks to a 54-yard field goal from Harrison Butker.

Chiefs starting quarterback Gardner Minshew has left the game with a knee injury. The team says he is questionable to return.

Chiefs starting quarterback Gardner Minshew has left the game with a knee injury. The team says he is questionable to return.

QB Gardner Minshew is questionable to return with a knee injury.

UPDATE, 12:50 p.m. | We have our first points of the game thanks to a Titans safety of Kareem Hunt. That gives Tennessee a 2-0 lead.

UPDATE, 12:35 p.m. | We're still looking for our first points of the game after the Chiefs and Titans came up empty in the 1st quarter.

UPDATE, 11 a.m. | We knew the Chiefs would be without several starters and reserves heading into the game. The inactives report featured a handful of players.

Guard Trey Smith is set to return to action after missing several games with an ankle injury.

Guard Trey Smith is set to return to action after missing several games with an ankle injury.

#Chiefs Trey Smith returns to his home state of Tennessee & returns to the field for the first time since the Colts game

UPDATE, 10 a.m. | KSHB 41 Sports' Matt Foster is in Nashville as part of today's game.

UPDATE, 10 a.m. | KSHB 41 Sports' Matt Foster is in Nashville as part of today's game.

It's not a Walmart parking lot, but Travis Kelce has arrived in Taylor's town - and at Nissan Stadium

#Chiefs OC Matt Nagy has been linked to the vacant Titans head coach position.

Minshew Mania takes over Nissan Stadium



Join @McKenzieMNelson & @mattderrick in studio, myself in Nashville, at **10 a.m. for Countdown to Kickoff on @KSHB41



**- note the 30-minute earlier start time pic.twitter.com/OUjIZ4tdoQ — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) December 21, 2025

—