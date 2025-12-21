Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

GAME UPDATES | Chiefs take 3-2 lead thanks to Butker 54-yard field goal

Chiefs Titans Football
Stew Milne/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks off the field prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Chiefs Titans Football
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are in Nashville for an AFC clash against the Tennessee Titans.

Check back throughout the afternoon for updates.

UPDATE, 1:08 p.m. | The Chiefs have taken a 3-2 lead thanks to a 54-yard field goal from Harrison Butker.

Chiefs starting quarterback Gardner Minshew has left the game with a knee injury. The team says he is questionable to return.

UPDATE, 12:50 p.m. | We have our first points of the game thanks to a Titans safety of Kareem Hunt. That gives Tennessee a 2-0 lead.

UPDATE, 12:35 p.m. | We're still looking for our first points of the game after the Chiefs and Titans came up empty in the 1st quarter.

UPDATE, 11 a.m. | We knew the Chiefs would be without several starters and reserves heading into the game. The inactives report featured a handful of players.

Guard Trey Smith is set to return to action after missing several games with an ankle injury.

UPDATE, 10 a.m. | KSHB 41 Sports' Matt Foster is in Nashville as part of today's game.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo