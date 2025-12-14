GAME UPDATES | Chiefs grab touchdown on opening drive to take early 7-0 lead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are set for a noon kickoff Sunday in a must-win game for the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Check back throughout the afternoon for game updates.

UPDATE, 12:15 p.m. | Patrick Mahomes caps the Chiefs opening drive with a 12-yard scramble up the middle for a touchdown. It's his fifth touchdown of the season, which is a career-high for a season, breaking a tie with 2022 (four). The Chiefs lead 7-0.

11 a.m. | We found out earlier in the week that the Chiefs would be without several offensive starters for today's game. The team released its inactive players report Sunday morning, which added a defensive starter, cornerback Trent McDuffie.

Our inactives for today's game against the Chargers ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zaTrUA2Qip — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 14, 2025

—