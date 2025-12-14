Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie, Chargers WR Quentin Johnston inactive for AFC West clash

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod .

The Chiefs’ defense suffered a setback before Sunday’s must-win game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium even started.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie won’t play as he continues to recover from a knee injury suffered in last Sunday’s loss to Houston.

McDuffie joined right tackle Jawaan Taylor (triceps/knee) and right guard Trey Smith (ankle), who had already been ruled out for the game, along with wide receiver Hollywood Brown on the Chiefs’ inactive list .

McDuffie has one interception and a team-high seven passes defended with 63 tackles, including a sack, this season. He is the second-leading tackler in the Chiefs' secondary.

Running back Elijah Mitchell, tight end Jared Wiley and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens, who had been elevated from the practice squad Saturday along with offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick, round out Kansas City’s inactives.

Backup swing tackle Wanya Morris joined starting left tackle Josh Simmons on injured reserve Saturday.

The Chiefs signed guard CJ Hanson to the active roster from the practice squad with Morris now done for the season, since he’ll have to miss at least four weeks.

That means veteran cornerback Kristian Fulton is active to face his former team.

The Chargers will be without wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who was questionable with a groin injury.

Johnston had five catches for 79 yards with two touchdowns in Los Angeles’ 27-21 win Sept. 5 in the season opener in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

He caught five passes for 48 yards with another touchdown in the Chargers’ 19-17 loss during Week 14 last season at Arrowhead.

Fellow wide receiver Derius Davis (ankle) and two players who were doubtful, cornerback Elijah Molden (hamstring) and offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III (ankle), also are inactive along with Johnston.

Cornerback Nikko Reed, outside linebacker Kyle Kennard and wide receiver Dalevon Campbell round out LA’s inactive list.

