Goodell reinforces NFL's gambling policy leading into the week of the Super Bowl

Posted at 11:44 AM, Feb 02, 2024
LAS VEGAS — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams Thursday to reinforce the league's gambling policies while also noting exceptions with the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

The Kansas City Chiefs meet the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11.

Goodell's memo said any kind of betting on the Super Bowl is prohibited, including “squares, pools or similar contests.” Walking through a sportsbook is allowed only if it is to get to an adjacent space that isn't off limits, and there should be no sharing of inside information.

“Non-player personnel” for any team are allowed to participate in casino gambling, such as blackjack and slot machines, provided it occurs during off hours. They typically are not allowed to participate, but an exception is being made for next week.

Players are allowed to take part in casino games unless they play for the Chiefs or 49ers.

“Super Bowl LVIII is a highly anticipated and thrilling event for our fans and viewers,” Goodell wrote in the memo. “With fans across the globe tuning into the game and related events, we must all do our part to protect the integrity our game and avoid even the appearance of improper conduct.”

