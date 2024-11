KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker said in a Friday morning social media post that surgery on his left knee "went well" and thanked people who prayed for him.

The team placed Butker on the injured reserve list

He will miss at least four games, including Sunday's game with the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo.

The Chiefs signed Spencer Shrader, a rookie from Notre Dame, off the New York Jets practice squad.

Shrader has kicked two field goals in his first year.

—