Hollywood Brown inactive, no surprises as Chiefs face Ravens in NFL opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hollywood Brown had already been ruled out for nearly a week, so there were no other surprises among the Kansas City Chiefs’ inactives for the NFL opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Brown, the centerpiece of the Chiefs' offseason offensive overhaul, hasn't played since suffering a sternoclavicular dislocation on the first play of the preseason.

It's the same injury that sidelined Tyreek Hill for five weeks in 2019.

Brown would be able to return for Week 2 against Cincinnati if he's on a similar recovery timeline, but that remains to be seen next week.

Two rookie offensive linemen, guard C.J. Hanson and tackle Ethan Driskell, also are inactive along with tight end Peyton Hendershot and defensive tackle Malon Tuipulotu.

Baltimore also entered the season relatively healthy.

Outside linebacker Adisa Isaac already had been ruled out. He’s officially inactive.

The rest of the Ravens’ inactives are safety Beau Brade, cornerback T.J. Tampa, center Nick Samac, guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu, wide receiver Devontez Walker and defensive end Brent Urban.

—