Holthus Huddle | Holding on to hope Sunday against the Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs know that they have to win all four of their remaining games this season if they want to continue their streak of making the NFL playoffs.

And the first of those games is against a division opponent who has already defeated the Chiefs once this season.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus tells KSHB 41's Taylor Hemness that the Chargers will bring similar challenges to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium that the Houston Texans just did.

Watch Holthus Huddle in the video player below.