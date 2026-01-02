KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tough, disappointing season for the Kansas City Chiefs comes to an end on Sunday, Jan. 4, in Las Vegas.

The Chiefs enter the finale against the Raiders with a 6-10 record, and with third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun starting his second consecutive game.

HOLTHUS HUDDLE | Season finale, looking ahead to major changes

In the final Holthus Huddle of the season, Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus talks with KSHB 41's Taylor Hemness about not only the matchup with the 2-14 Raiders, but also his expectations for what could be an off-season of dramatic changes in Kansas City.

—