Holthus Huddle Week 2 | Preparing for the Super Bowl Champions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Philadelphia Eagles for Week Two of the 2025 NFL Season.

The game serves as both the Chiefs' home opener, and a rematch of Super Bowl LIX, when the Eagles throttled the Chiefs 40-22 in February.

In this edition of Holthus Huddle, Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus details what mistakes were made in the Week One loss to the Chargers.

He also tells KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness what it will take for the Chiefs to avoid an 0-2 start to their 2025 campaign.