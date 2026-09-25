Holthus Huddle Week 3: Avoiding a trap in the heat of South Florida

KANSAS CITY, MO — You might call the Kansas City Chiefs match-up in Week 3 a tale of two ships, passing by the beach.

Holthus Huddle week three, Chiefs vs. Dolphins

The Chiefs are the toast of the league, off to a 2-0 start, and reinvigorated by the return of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the addition of running back Kenneth Walker III.

On the other hand, the Miami Dolphins are in year one of a complete tear down and rebuilding effort. They have a new coach and general manager, a very young team, and are paying more than $100 million to players that aren't even on the roster.

The Chiefs HAVE to win this game, right? Right?

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus joins KSHB 41 Anchor Taylor Hemness to talk about avoiding mistakes in the first road game of the season.