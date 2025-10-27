KANSAS CITY, MO — The Kansas City Chiefs are still riding high after their 31-0 shellacking of the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium last week.

But how much of that lopsided win was because of the diminished state of the Raiders?

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus joins KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness to answer that question, and to look at the rare match-up on Monday night against the Washington Commanders.

Holthus Huddle Week 8: Hosting the Commanders on Monday Night Football

Commanders starting QB Jayden Daniels is OUT with an injury. But his back-up, Marcus Mariota, has a history with the Chiefs.

In 2018, he led the Tennessee Titans to a come-from-behind victory over the Chiefs in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.