Home-field advantage tips scales in Chiefs’ favor during ‘Arrowhead Invitational'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Normally, a few thousand fans stick around for a few minutes after a Kansas City Chiefs victory to soak in the moment at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, but for most people it’s a mad dash to the parking lot to try and exit the parking lot in a timely fashion.

Unless there’s a trophy to be awarded as was the case Sunday after the Chiefs dispatched the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game.

Most fans stayed put — watching the fireworks light up the night, the confetti rain down and celebrating their beloved franchise’s fifth conference title in the last six seasons.

So many ⁦@Chiefs⁩ fans have stayed to see Clark Hunt hoist the trophy with his dad’s name in it for the 5th in 6 seasons. Kansas City’s first Super Bowl title came in New Orleans. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/hcNzOHkEPq — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) January 27, 2025

“To have the Lamar Hunt trophy back in our hands here in Kansas City, is a real treat to be part of that,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

The prize awarded annually to the AFC champion — which has been decided at Arrowhead six of the last seven seasons, effectively making the AFC Championship Game the “Arrowhead Invtational” — is called the Lamar Hunt Trophy, a nod to the pivotal and unique role the Chiefs’ founder played in NFL history.

“As much as we as a family like having a bunch of trophies with his name on it, I think he would have been upset because he was so humble,” his son, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, said after accepting the trophy.

The trophy was renamed in Lamar Hunt’s honor in 1984, but Kansas City never earned one until the 2019 season. It’s still hard to fathom that the Chiefs have now collected four more.

“I don't think any of us really could have dreamed about it being like this and having the success that we've had, winning five Lamar Hunt trophies in the last (six) years and going back to the Super Bowl,” Clark Hunt said. “I think he would love it, because at his heart he was a fan. He and my mom (the late Norma Hunt), they were fans first and foremost, so I know he would love that aspect of it. He would also love it for our fans, because that was always a focus of his.”

The Chiefs are the first fourth team to reach at least three consecutive Super Bowls, but they are the first to win five in a span of six seasons.

Kansas City also is the first two-time reigning Super Bowl champion to ever win their way back for a chance to claim a three-peat.

“It's just so hard to get to the Super Bowl, and I don't take it for granted,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “To be able to do it again at Arrowhead was special. Last year, it was awesome — you get there and you win it, but you're at a different stadium. Being able to win it at Arrowhead, and then you get that trophy on that stage and you look around and there's not a seat empty, it is a special place. I'm glad that I get to be a part of Chiefs Kingdom and be here in Kansas City, because these are moments that I'll have for the rest of my life.”

Ashley Landis/AP Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kiss after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.

Mahomes’ favorite target during the Chiefs’ dynasty agreed.

“There’s nothing better than playing in front of Arrowhead for an AFC Championship,” tight end Travis Kelce said. “Man, they had that thing rocking and we needed them more than ever. That Buffalo team was as good as we've ever played — a lot of great competitors over there got a lot of respect for those guys. Man, they made it hard.”

Travis Kelce wants #ChiefsKingdom to do a little dance, make a little love and get down tonight as confetti floats above ⁦@GEHAField⁩. pic.twitter.com/kXdZ6CsJ3k — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) January 27, 2025

The Bills ended Kansas City’s bid for perfection in Week 11, but the Chiefs still wound up as the No. 1 seed, which came with a bye through the Wild Card Round and home-field advantage.

Being at Arrowhead may have tipped the scales Kansas City’s way in the rematch.

“I know it came right down to the end, but this game was one on Christmas Day when we beat Pittsburgh and we got home-field advantage,” General Manager Brett Veach said. “Because I think when you have two teams like this playing against each other, it really just comes down to who has the home-field advantage and who's going to get one pivotal stop. We’re very fortunate and thankful and blessed to have this game at home, and that was a difference.”

The Chiefs will now face the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.

Super Bowl LIX is set for Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

—