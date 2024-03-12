‘Hopefully I’m still here’: Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed looks to next season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed had a chance to give back Tuesday as part of a partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City.

Sneed was on hand to present a check with proceeds from the KC Takeaway BBQ sandwich. The sandwich was a partnership with Zarda BBQ, with benefits going toward BBBS-KC.

“Shout out to the community, the charity and Big Brothers and Big Sisters for putting this together for two years straight,” Sneed said to reporters after the check presentation.

Sneed said life’s been busy as he juggles a newborn baby and NFL free agency.

Earlier this month, the Chiefs placed their non-exclusive franchise tag on Sneed, giving Sneed the chance to see what other offers are out there. The move also gave the Chiefs a chance to match and keep No. 38 in Kansas City.

When asked about the chance to be a part of a team with a chance to win back-to-back-to-back Super Bowls, Sneed said he's hopeful.

“Two is legendary, but three? You never get tired of getting rings,” Sneed said. “Hopefully I’m with the Chiefs. Hopefully I’m still here and we can go back and repeat.”

The Chiefs drafted Sneed, 27, in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech. He’s been a workhorse in the Chiefs’ secondary, starting 54 games and emerging as one of the top cover corners in the NFL.

Sneed recorded two interceptions in 2023 during the regular season and didn't allow a touchdown as the nearest defender in coverage. He also contributed 17 tackles during the Chiefs’ postseason run to a Super Bowl LVIII win against the San Francisco 49ers, securing the first NFL repeat in nearly two decades.

—