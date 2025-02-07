NEW ORLEANS — There may not be a lot of trying weekends for Reggie King and his fiancé Jamie Rivers, but Super Bowl LIX may be one of them.

I met Reggie and Jamie earlier this week at the NFL Fan Experience in Orleans.

“We’ll see after Sunday how that works,” Rivers said of the upcoming game.

HOUSE DIVIDED | Chiefs guy meets Eagles girl; they'll test their engagement Sunday

King, a guy from Kansas City, met Jamie, a gal from Oklahoma City, who happens to be a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan.

The couple lives in Baton Rouge and is in New Orleans for the big game. Their relationship survived Super Bowl LVII.

“You know why?” Jamie asked rhetorically. “Let me explain. Because the man won. And that’s OK. But this year, the woman is going to win and we’ll see how his masculinity will handle that.”

King quickly responds “That’s not going to happen,” as they lovingly take jabs at each other.

Al Miller/KSHB Kansas City Chiefs fan Reggie King

No matter who wins, they’ll long survive Super Bowl 59, but those 60 minutes are going to be tense.

On what he loves most about Jamie?

"Her good spirit, her kind heart and fun-loving spirit," Reggie said. "The Eagles part? Not so much."

When asked what Reggie could work on the most, Jamie quickly responded with his color choices.

Al Miller/KSHB Philadelphia Eagles fan Jamie Rivers

To which Reggie quickly rebutted “What’s wrong with red? Red is a sign of the heart. A sign of love.”

The rebuttal made Jamie melt on camera and profess her love repeatedly for her fianceé.

Al Miller/KSHB Jamie Rivers (left) and her fiancee Reggie King

