'Houston proud' | Small Mississippi town tracks career of Chiefs' Chris Jones

HOUSTON, Miss. — When you think of "Houston," most people immediately think of the city in Texas, but for those in the small town of Houston, Mississippi, it’s a source of hometown pride — and it has a claim to the name that predates Texas by 30 days.

“We’re the first Houston,” said Kirbi Dendy, a local resident. "We’re a hidden gem, but we did come first."

The town, with a population of around 3,800, is often described as tight-knit, where “everyone knows everyone.” It’s a place where you can stand in the town square and see nearly everything.

“Our City Hall is that cute little building over there with the string lights and this is of course our Chickasaw County Courthouse," said Dendy.

Jack McCormick/KSHB Houston, Mississippi resident Kirbi Dendy

Despite its size, Houston is tight-knit. Dendy describes the town as “small but with a strong sense of community," noting it's filled with people who are deeply proud of their roots.

The biggest name to come out of Houston, is Chris Jones. The standout defensive end for the Kansas City Chiefs is a native of Houston and Dendy knew him during his high school days. She also followed his college career at Mississippi State.

“We all know each other here,” Dendy continued. “We’re all Houston proud and all Hilltoppers. I’ve gotten to follow Chris throughout his whole career, and we’re cheering him on every step of the way.”

Jack McCormick/KSHB A water tower in Houston, Mississippi.

Jones, who grew up in Houston, has become a local hero, with 3,800 Houstonians ready to cheer on the Chiefs in Sunday’s big game.

As Houston's own, Jones is more than just a professional athlete to the town’s residents. He’s a symbol of the town’s spirit, determination, and strong sense of identity.

For now, the people of Houston, Mississippi, will continue to rally behind Jones and the Chiefs, showing their pride in both their local hero and their town, which they believe has a history worth remembering.

