Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

How to watch Chiefs vs Broncos on Thursday Night Football

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.jpeg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy of the Chiefs
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.jpeg
Posted at 10:08 AM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 11:08:15-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to return to action tonight as part of Thursday Night Football, hosting the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs fans living in the Kansas City television market can catch the game for free on KSHB 41. Pregame coverage is set for 6 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Chiefs fans living in Denver can watch the game for free on KMGH Denver 7.

Chiefs fans outside Kansas City and Denver can catch the game on streaming video on Amazon Prime.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone