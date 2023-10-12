How to watch Chiefs vs Broncos on Thursday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to return to action tonight as part of Thursday Night Football, hosting the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs fans living in the Kansas City television market can catch the game for free on KSHB 41. Pregame coverage is set for 6 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Chiefs fans living in Denver can watch the game for free on KMGH Denver 7.

Chiefs fans outside Kansas City and Denver can catch the game on streaming video on Amazon Prime.

